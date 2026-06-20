Telugu cinema’s superstar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is back on the big screen with her highly anticipated action-comedy Maa Inti Bangaaram. Reuniting with director BV Nandini Reddy following their successful film Oh! Baby, this action drama opened in theatres on Friday with good curiosity. Backed by decent advance booking, the movie has registered a strong start at the box office.

Samantha’s Last Opening

However, the action drama could not match the opening day collection of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s last theatrical outing. Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Kushi registered a two-digit opening at the box office when it was released in 2022.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, June 19, Maa Inti Bangaaram registered an impressive opening of 5.35 crore at the box office. Across 2,658 shows in India, the film registered an overall average occupancy of 31.9%. The Tamil dubbed version (Engal Thangam) contributed 20 lakh on the opening day!

Samantha‘s action film has comfortably sailed past the mid-budget competitors like Raakaasa and Biker to claim the number seventh spot in the list of top 10 Telugu openers of 2026.

Check out the top 10 openers of Telugu Cinema in 2026 (India Net Collections).

Peddi: 69.5 crore The RajaSaab: 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 41.6 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 34.75 crore Dacoit: 6.5 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 5.5 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram: 5.35 crore Raakaasa: 2.85 crore Biker: 2.8 crore Vishnu Vinyasam: 2 crore

Apart from its solid 6.20 crore domestic gross collection, Samantha’s massive stardom in international markets added an excellent 6 crore gross overseas, pushing its total worldwide opening day gross past the double-digit mark!

Maa Inti Bangaraam Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the action drama at the box office on the opening day.

India Net Collection: 5.35 crore

India Gross Collection: 6.31 crore

Budget: 25 – 30 crore

Budget Recovery: 17 – 21%

Overseas Gross Collection: 6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 12.31 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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