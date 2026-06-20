The Telugu sports action drama Peddi has now entered its third week at the Indian box office. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer dropped below the 2 crore mark on the third Friday. But it still needs to cover a margin of 63 crore to beat NTR Jr’s Devara. Scroll below for the day 16 report!

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 16

According to Sacnilk, Peddi earned 1.75 crore on day 16, across all languages. Around 1.60 crore has come from the Telugu belt, while the remaining is the sum combined from Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi versions. Compared to the 2 crore earned on the third Thursday, it witnessed a 12.5% drop over the last 24 hours.

The net box office collection in India reaches 229.75 crore, which is approximately 271.10 crore in gross total. Peddi has recovered 65.64% of its reported 350 crore budget, and entering the safe zone now looks difficult!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 193.55 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 34.45 crore

Day 16: 1.75 crore

Total: 229.75 crore

Peddi vs Devara Box Office

Ram Charan is still 63 crore away from beating his RRR co-star NTR Jr’s last release, Devara. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Koratala Siva‘s 2024 action drama had collected 292.71 crore net in its lifetime in India. Unfortunately, it also emerged as a losing affair at the Indian box office due to its high budget. Here’s hoping Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial does not witness the same fate!

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 16 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 229.75 crore

Budget recovery: 65.64%

India gross: 271.10 crore

Overseas gross: 52.60 crore

Worldwide gross: 323.70 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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