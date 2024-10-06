Jr NTR’s Devara is maintaining a good pace at the box office and after 9 days the film stands at a total collection 234.10 crore in India. This is a huge number considering the film witnessed a drop in the first week, only to gain a jump in the second weekend.

Devara Box Office Collection Day 9 – India

On the 9th day, the second Saturday, October 5, the action biggie helmed by Koratala Siva witnessed a 54% jump at the box office, compared to the previous day, the second Friday that registered a collection of 6 crore in India!

On the 9th day, Jr NTR’s biggie pushed itself to earn a good 9.25 crore at the box office. While it has already earned 15.25 crore at the box office on Friday and Saturday, the second weekend might take the total to 25+ crore with Sunday’s numbers.

Jr NTR’s Salary VS Devara Collection

The film is mounted on a budget of 300 crore, and Jr NTR has been paid 60 crore for the film. With the 234 crore total in 9 days, the superstar has already delivered 290% higher than his entire earnings from the film, making every crore he charged worth!

Only 66 Crore Away From Budget Recovery

The film currently is only 66 crore away from recovering its entire 300 crore massive budget at the box office. Devara also stars Janhvi Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

Here is the daily breakdown of Devara box office collection in India.

Day 1: 83 crore

Day 2: 39 crore

Day 3: 42 crore

Day 4: 12.75 crore

Day 5: 14.10 crore

Day 6: 21 crore

Day 7: 7 crore

Day 8: 6 crore

Day 9: 9.25 crore

Total: 234.10 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

