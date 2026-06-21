Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is keeping the scoreboard ticking but has already emerged as a major disappointment. With good support from across India, the picture would have been different, but unfortunately, it failed to attract footfalls outside the traditional Telugu market. Even internationally, the run has been underwhelming so far. As a result, it hasn’t even touched the 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 17 days!

How much did Peddi earn at the worldwide box office in 17 days?

In India, the Telugu sports action drama scored 1.95 crore on the third Saturday, day 17, displaying a jump of 30% from day 16’s 1.5 crore. Overall, it has earned 231.45 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 273.11 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 52.85 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 17-day worldwide box office collection stands at 325.96 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 231.45 crore

India gross – 273.11 crore

Overseas gross – 52.85 crore

Worldwide gross – 325.96 crore

Can Peddi become Tollywood’s 9th highest-grossing film?

With 325.96 crore, Peddi is currently Tollywood’s tenth-highest-grossing film of all time globally. To claim the ninth spot, the film must surpass Pushpa (352 crore), which is 26.04 crore away. So, the Ram Charan starrer needs 26.05 crore more to grab the ninth spot, which looks out of reach.

Since Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram is performing really well, Peddi’s shows have been reduced, significantly impacting collections. So, Ram’s biggie is likely to wrap up its run in the current position as Tollywood’s tenth-highest-grossing film.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 10 grossers globally:

Baahubali 2 – 1800 crore Pushpa 2 – 1727.23 crore RRR – 1275.51 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 1037.64 crore Salaar – 609.61 crore Baahubali – 650 crore Saaho – 458.5 crore Devara – 422.11 crore Pushpa – 352 crore Peddi – 325.96 crore (17 days)

More about the film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. It is produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, Vriddhi Cinemas, and IVY Entertainment. It was made on a budget of 350 crore.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Peddi.

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