Rocking Star Yash is set to headline one of the biggest cinematic events of the year with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, as the makers officially announce the film’s worldwide theatrical release date

Yash’s Dual Avatars Raise Curiosity

Accompanying the announcement is a striking new poster featuring Yash’s dual avatars, Raya and Ticket, offering audiences a fresh glimpse into the film’s dark, immersive, and layered world. Far removed from a conventional celebration of fatherhood, the poster hints at a relationship steeped in tension, power, and emotional complexity. Rather than a standard release-date reveal, it teases a story driven by conflicting emotions, hidden dynamics, and the larger-than-life world that Toxic continues to build, further fueling anticipation around one of the most awaited films of the year.

Toxic Eyes A Massive Festive Box Office Window

The release strategically positions Toxic in a strong festive corridor in 2026. The film is poised to capitalize on an extended holiday window that encompasses Varamahalakshmi, Onam, Eid, and Raksha Bandhan. The mid-week release allows Toxic to maximize its opening run across the festive period, benefiting from heightened audience engagement in both domestic and international markets. The timing creates an ideal launchpad for a large-scale cinematic event, enabling the film to reach audiences across regions, languages, and demographics. The film is poised to emerge as one of the most significant theatrical releases of 2026.

Toxic Cast, Crew & Release Date

The film marks the first collaboration between highly acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas and Rocking Star Yash, bringing together two powerful creative forces, backed by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, in what promises to be one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious ventures. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, Toxic underscores its aspirations to set a new benchmark for Indian cinema while being designed for audiences across markets.

Apart from Yash, the film features a powerful cast of female characters, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria, who play pivotal roles.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set for a worldwide theatrical release on Wednesday, 26th August 2026. The film will release in Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, further amplifying its reach.

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