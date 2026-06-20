The much-awaited trailer of Nagabandham was unveiled at a grand event in the presence of the film’s cast and makers, including Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Daksha Nagarkar, Rishabh Sawhney, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ganesh Acharya, director Abhishek Nama, and producers Nishitha Nagireddy and Kishore Annapureddy. The trailer captures attention with its intriguing opening visuals.

It begins with a mysterious city where a spiritual leader speaks about a rare and mystical flower. Soon, a surprising term – Brahmakamal enters the narrative and sparks curiosity. As the story unfolds, a mysterious serpent appears as the protector of the sacred Brahmakamal, taking viewers into a world filled with suspense, secrets, and mythology!

The pace of Nagabandham trailer quickly intensifies with striking visuals featuring an Aghori, multiple serpents, and a young man awakening as if from a mysterious dream. Grand visuals of armies, priests, kings, and hidden treasures further expand the cinematic universe of the film. The trailer also features divine visual elements inspired by Lord Shiva, adding a spiritual and mythological layer to the narrative.

The final moments of the 3-minute and 19-second trailer are packed with high-scale visuals. The trailer strongly hints at a dual-layered protagonist – an ordinary adventurer pulled into the chaos and an entity directly embodying the divine wrath of Lord Shiva. It would be interesting to see how mythology blends with this supernatural fantasy, which promises another intriguing tale, not known to the masses.

In the last few years, we have seen enough mythological tales blended into modern-day fantasy or a dystopian world! If done right, this blend has immense potential to rule the audience, and Nagabandham seems to promise all the ingredients, ticking all the right boxes.

Produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy under the banners of NIK Studios and Abhishek Pictures, the movie is presented by Zee Studios and is releasing in cinemas on July 3, 2026.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

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