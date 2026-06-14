In a unique blend of cinema, culture, and spirituality, the team of the upcoming pan-India epic fantasy film Nagabandham officially launched the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Ratha Yatra in Hyderabad. Produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy under the banners of NIK Studios and Abhishek Pictures, the initiative marks a distinctive promotional campaign for the film ahead of its worldwide release on July 3.

Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Ratha Yatra Launched In Hyderabad

The grand event witnessed the unveiling of a majestic idol of Lord Anantha Padmanabha Swamy, offering devotees and attendees a spiritually enriching experience. The beautifully crafted idol became the centerpiece of the celebrations, drawing admiration from devotees, film enthusiasts, and members of the public alike.

The Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Ratha Yatra, conceptualized and announced by the Nagabandham team, will travel across multiple cities, carrying a message of faith, heritage, and cultural pride while building anticipation for one of the year’s most awaited cinematic spectacles.

With the unveiling of the grand idol and the launch of the yatra, Nagabandham has set the stage for a promotional journey that transcends cinema, celebrating India’s rich spiritual and cultural legacy.

More About Nagabandham

Directed by Abhishek Nama, Nagabandham promises an immersive journey that blends ancient legends with modern storytelling. The film features an impressive ensemble cast led by Virat Karrna, alongside Rishabh Sawhney, Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Jagapathi Babu. Each character plays a pivotal role in the film’s expansive narrative, crafted to appeal to audiences across India and international markets.

Enhancing the grandeur of the experience is the powerful musical score composed by the talented duo Junaid Kumar and Abhe.

Nagabandham, produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy of NIK Studios and Abhishek Pictures, and presented by Lakshmi Ira and Devansh Nama, seeks to celebrate India’s cultural diversity, mythological legacy, and spiritual heritage. With Zee Studios on board as the Hindi language distributor, the film aims to present timeless Indian stories through a contemporary cinematic lens, contributing significantly to the evolving landscape of modern Indian cinema while appealing to a global audience.

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