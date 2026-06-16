In its first Malayalam production, Dharma Productions joins forces with Prithviraj Productions and director Rahul Sadasivan to tell one of Kerala’s most enduring myths. The film is set against the cultural mythology and folklore of 19th-century Kerala

Odiyan: The Age of Illusion Cast & Crew

Dharma Productions and Prithviraj Productions are coming together to produce Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, a sweeping epic rooted in the folklore and cultural mythology of 19th-century Kerala. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Supriya Menon, and directed by Rahul Sadasivan (Bhoothakaalam, Bramayugam, Diés Irae), the film stars Manju Warrier and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It marks Dharma Productions’ first Malayalam production, a significant first for one of India’s most storied film houses.

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Odiyan: The Age of Illusion Plot

At its core, the film is about a terrifying shape-shifter from Kerala legend whose fury descends on a powerful matriarchal household, setting off a battle between truth and illusion that crackles with myth, menace, and psychological weight.

Rahul Sadasivan, who has built one of the most distinctive bodies of work in Indian cinema through his singular command of Kerala’s folklore and atmosphere, takes on his most ambitious project yet.

Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is coming soon to cinemas.

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