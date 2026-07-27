The Traitors India Season 2: List of Rumoured Participants (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Traitors season 2 is all set to go live. In anticipation of the show going on air, Prime Video has teased audiences with the first two episodes. The second season comes a year after the first season. which ran for a month last year. The show is based on the Dutch format “De Verraders” . The first season had an interesting mix of participants, with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther winning the game.

The shoot for season 2 has commenced at the Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, where the first season was also filmed. The palace adds to the charm of the intriguing game of strategy and betrayal. The makers have revealed the first two contestants of the show. Karan Johar will be returning as the host for the second season of the reality show.

Confirmed Participation of Traitors Season 2

Mallika Sherawat

The actress who can make controversies with ease is back to add sme spoce to the game. She has previously participated in the reality show The Bachelorette India in 2013. It will be quite interesting to see the actress who is popular for the film Murder to do some killing on the show.

Munawar Faruqui

The stand-up comedian is a fan favourite, and it was witnessed after his victory on Bigg Boss. He has a massive fan following and has become quite the veteran in the field of reality shows.

Rumoured List of Contestants

Elvish Yadav

He is a former Bigg Boss contestant and hence has experience in strategizing and co-existing with people from different backgrounds. His strong social game, confidence, and ability to influence others would make him a dangerous player.

Shweta Tiwari

She is a veteran in the television industry. Her experience as an actor, coupled with her troubled personal life, has made her a strong person and one who does not shy away from sharing her opinions.

Rubina Dilaik

She has participated in several reality shows and has proved to be a strong participant. She is known to be unafraid of confrontation and strong-headed.

Sanjay Kapoor

Actor Sanjay Kapoor may come onto the show and spread some cheer. Last season saw his wife, Maheep Kapoor, and niece, Anshula, on the show. Maybe he will come with some handy tips inside the house.

Abhishek Malhan

He will be a strong contestant for the Traitors with his influential personality and experience in reality shows.

Rhea Chakraborty

The life experience that Rhea has is something nobody could possibly have on the show. She has survived a sustained in trying times in her real life, and no game can even match it up. It would be interesting to see her game plan if she joins the show.

More About The Show

Raising the stakes to an all-new level, the upcoming season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more dramatic than ever before, captivating audiences with its electrifying blend of psychological warfare, raw emotion, nail-biting suspense, and explosive drama. As Karan Johar returns to orchestrate the ultimate game of trust and betrayal, 21 celebrity Players will battle for the grand prize, the coveted title, and ultimate bragging rights. Premiering on August 13, season two of The Traitors will exclusively stream on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

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