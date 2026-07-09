Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Prediction( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Dhamaal 4 is releasing in theaters tomorrow (July 10). After Welcome To The Jungle, this is the next big comedy film of Bollywood in 2026. It will see Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi reprising their roles. The film has successfully created an image of a big-ticket release and is likely to draw good footfalls on the opening day. It is all set to be Bollywood’s 6th film to open in double digits at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Goodwill of the franchise

The first and biggest factor working in the upcoming entertainer’s favor is that it’s the fourth installment of the Dhamaal franchise. While none of the installments were big hits at the Indian box office, they gained enough popularity through their theatrical and television runs. In fact, Dhamaal has established itself as one of the most-loved comedy movie franchises in Bollywood since the 2000s.

Such goodwill has definitely helped Dhamaal 4 build a genuine interest on the ground level. All the previous installments were targeted towards the mass audience, and even this one caters to the same audience. So, more than A, the film is expected to work in B and C centers.

Promotional assets and marketing

While the trailer and other promotional assets were criticized by a significant chunk of viewers, it has performed decently with the fans of the franchise and mindless comedy lovers. With no inappropriate content, it has definitely generated interest among family audiences.

In terms of marketing, the makers have managed to build good awareness of Dhamaal 4 and its release. We have seen big films losing momentum due to underwhelming marketing, but here, the makers have got it right.

Solid show count across India

Due to Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha, Dhamaal 4 was expected to suffer in showcasing. However, the show count has surprised everyone. As we write, it has been learned that the film has crossed the mark of 10,000 shows, which is huge. With 10,000+ shows, the film is in a position to open well.

Day 1 prediction: Dhamaal 4 targets a spot among Bollywood’s top 5 openers of 2026

Despite being a non-holiday release, Dhamaal 4 is likely to score 14.5-17.5 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, it targets Bollywood’s 5th biggest opening of 2026 in India, overtaking 14.1 crore net. Such a start will set a good stage to capitalize during the opening weekend.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 openers of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore Border 2 – 32.1 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 19.4 crore Bhooth Bangla – 18.31 crore Cocktail 2 – 14.1 crore Alpha – 9.25 crore O’Romeo – 9.01 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 8.65 crore Ikkis – 7.28 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 4.38 crore

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