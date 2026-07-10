Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 28 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari’s Main Vaapas Aaunga has completed four weeks in theatres. It has come a long way after the underwhelming first week. However, there’s still a marginal gap to close to earn the success tag. Scroll below for a detailed day 28 box office report!

How much has Main Vaapas Aaunga earned in India?

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 7.85 crore net in its fourth week. It earned another 60 lakh on day 28, maintaining a stable momentum. But the real test begins today, as it will now have to compete against Dhamaal 4, along with Alpha and Welcome To The Jungle.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 60.10 crore after four weeks. The romantic period action drama is now aiming to beat Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (61.78 crore) to become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. With a reduction in screen count, it is to be seen how Imtiaz Ali’s film holds itself during the fifth weekend.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Week 4: 7.85 crore

Total: 60.10 crore

How much does it need to be a box office success?

Main Vaapas Aaunga was made on a reported budget of 70 crore. The makers have recovered 85.85% of the total cost. It still needs 9.90 crore more in the kitty to enter the safe zone and gain the success tag. The target is indeed challenging, but here’s hoping Diljit Dosanjh starrer surprises us yet again!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 28 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 60.10 crore

Budget recovery: 85.85%

India gross: 70.91 crore

Overseas gross: 20.65 crore

Worldwide gross: 91.56 crore

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