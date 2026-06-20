Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales: 232.5% Jump Already In The Last 6 Hours

After scoring a highly impressive debut at the ticket windows, Maddock Films’ adult relationship drama Cocktail 2 is showing phenomenal growth at the ticket window on its first Saturday. The film has locked in the fourth-biggest opening day ticket sales of 2026 for a Bollywood film on BookMyShow (BMS) already, and is now displaying good growth on day 2.

As urban multiplex audiences flock to catch the messy, intoxicating love triangle starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the real-time hourly tracking on BMS reveals a good spike in ticket sales. In fact, within just the last 6 hours, the hourly ticket sales momentum has witnessed a staggering 232.5% jump from its afternoon pace.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 2 BMS Trends

On the second day, Saturday, June 20, day 2, Cocktail 2 gained momentum since the late morning shows. By 4 PM, the film surpassed 100K ticket sales on BookMyShow. Meanwhile, from 7 AM to 6 PM, the film has already registered a ticket sale of 133K, compared to 95K ticket sales on the opening day for the same time frame!

The intense demand for the film is a continuation of its good Friday run. On the opening day, it positioned itself at the number four spot on BMS, right behind Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Bhooth Bangla!

Check out the top 4 opening day ticket sales of Bollywood films on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2: 1.64 million

Border 2: 502K

Bhooth Bangla: 261K

Cocktail 2: 212K

The glowing word-of-mouth regarding the fiery chemistry between Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika is converting rapidly into solid footfalls. With evening shows witnessing good jumps, a good day 2 collection is securely loading at the domestic box office.

About Cocktail 2

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the official synopsis of the film says, “After a decade together, Diya and Kunal’s relationship is shaken when Ally, an old friend, re-enters their lives. What begins as a plan between two women spirals into chaos, triggering a hilarious, emotional rollercoaster none of them saw coming.”

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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of Cocktail 2 here.

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