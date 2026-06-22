Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga has turned the tables at the box office. They say content is king, and it’s proving out right for Sharvari and Vedang Raina starrer. The period action drama is also set to become Diljit Dosanjh’s 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. Scroll below for the day 10 report.

Records the highest single day on the second Sunday!

First things first, there’s immense competition from Cocktail 2, which has stolen the maximum show count. But the period action drama is driving impressive footfalls beyond imagination. According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 5.75 crore net on day 10. It saw a 400% jump from its opening day of 1.15 crore, recording its highest single-day since the big release on June 12, 2026.

The cumulative total in India reaches 24.25 crore. Imtiaz Ali‘s film accumulated 12 crore in its second weekend, which is mind-boggling considering its opening week of 12.25 crore. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 28.61 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Day 8: 1.9 crore

Day 9: 4.35 crore

Day 10: 5.75 crore

Total: 24.25 crore

Set to beat Phillauri

Main Vaapas Aaunga is currently Diljit Dosanjh’s 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the domestic box office. It needs only 4.15 crore more in the kitty to beat Phillauri and take over the fourth spot. The milestone should be achieved in the next two days.

Check out Diljit Dosanjh’s highest-grossing Bollywood films in India (net collection) below:

Border 2: 362.76 crore Good Newwz: 201.14 crore Soorma: 30.11 crore Phillauri: 28.4 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 24.25 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 24.25 crore

Budget recovery: 35%

India gross: 28.61 crore

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Must Read: Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 3: With 50 Crore+ Opening Weekend, Enters Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon’s Top 10 Highest-Grossers!

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