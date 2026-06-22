Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna led Cocktail 2 has concluded its opening weekend on a strong note. The romantic-comedy directed by Homi Adajania recorded the 4th highest opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood. It has also emerged as the lead actor’s 8th highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the official update, Cocktail 2 earned 18.85 crore net on day 3. It witnessed 10% jump, compared to the first Saturday, which had brought in 17.15 crore. Maddock Films and Luv Films’ production remained the #1 audience choice, staying way ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and other Bollywood releases.

The net total in India surges to 50.10 crore after the opening weekend. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 59.18 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 14.10 crore

Day 2: 17.15 crore

Day 3: 18.85 crore

Total: 50.10 crore

4th highest opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood!

Cocktail 2 registered the highest opening weekend for a romantic film in 2026. Considering all genres, it stands at the 4th spot, behind Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla (65.65 crore).

Check out the top 5 opening weekend collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net):

Dhurandhar 2: 466 crore (4-day) Border 2: 129.89 crore Bhooth Bangla: 65.65 crore Cocktail 2: 50.10 crore O’Romeo: 34.51 crore

Becomes Shahid Kapoor’s 8th highest-grossing film in India!

The record-breaking spree continues! The romantic comedy surpassed the lifetime collection of Shaandaar in only 3 days to become Shahid’s 8th highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. The next target is Haider (58.30 crore).

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing films in India (net) below:

Padmaavat: 300.26 crore Kabir Singh: 278.24 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore R…Rajkumar: 64 crore Udta Punjab: 59.6 crore Haider: 58.30 crore Cocktail 2: 50.10 crore Shaandaar: 42 crore Kaminey: 42 crore

Enters Kriti Sanon’s top 10 highest grossers!

Cocktail 2 has also entered Kriti Sanon’s top 10 grossers in India, pushing Bachchhan Paandey out of the list.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):

Adipurush: 289 crore Housefull 4: 206 crore Dilwale: 148 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 119.5 crore Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crore Crew: 90 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore Bhediya: 65.84 crore Heropanti: 55 crore Cocktail 2: 50.10 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 50.10 crore

India gross: 59.18 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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