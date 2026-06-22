Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, concluded its 3-day opening weekend at the Indian box office on a solid note. After a good start, the film built momentum due to positive word of mouth and exceeded expectations over the weekend. In fact, on the first Sunday, it scored in the double digits, indicating it has generated interest among audiences. In the meantime, it has recorded the fifth-best 3-day total for Tollywood in 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Maa Inti Bangaaram earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Telugu action-comedy-drama scored an estimated 10.1 crore on the first Sunday (day 3). Compared to day 2’s 7.65 crore, it jumped by 32.02%. Overall, the film has earned 23.1 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals a gross collection of 27.25 crore. After such a solid score in the first three days, the film has its real test today, day 4 (the first Monday), and, based on audience feedback, it is likely to clear it with flying colors.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 5.35 crore

Day 2 – 7.65 crore

Day 3 – 10.1 crore

Total –23.1 crore

Registers the 5th best 3-day collection for Tollywood in 2026

With 23.1 crore, Maa Inti Bangaaram has registered the fifth-best 3-day collection for Tollywood in 2026, overtaking Anaganaga Oka Raju (20.55 crore). It grabbed the place below Ustaad Bhagat Singh (52.85 crore).

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 3-day collections of 2026 (net):

Peddi – 125.5 crore The Raja Saab – 108 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 79.85 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 52.85 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram – 23.1 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 20.55 crore

Among the opening weekends of Tollywood in 2026, Maa Inti Bangaaram secured the sixth spot, below Anaganaga Oka Raju (33.95 crore).

Take a look at Tollywood’s top opening weekends of 2026 (net):

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 157.9 crore (7-day) Peddi – 157.65 crore (4-day) The Raja Saab – 108 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 60.35 crore (4-day) Anaganaga Oka Raju – 33.95 crore (5-day) Maa Inti Bangaaram – 23.1 crore

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