Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 concluded its opening weekend on a good note. There’s another piece of good news as Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has also passed the first Monday test. That’s not it; it is now the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 4 early trends!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 4 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Cocktail 2 collected 7-8 crore net on day 4. It witnessed a 43-50% drop from its opening day earnings of 14.10 crore. A routine drop was inevitable, and the romantic comedy has maintained a fair hold, safely passing the Monday test.

The total collection in India will wrap up around an estimated 57.1-58.1 crore after 4 days. A massive boost is expected again tomorrow, as the tickets will be available at discounted prices. Despite multiple competitors, the romantic comedy will continue to dominate the ticket windows, at least until the arrival of Welcome To The Jungle.

Beats Mardaani 3 and one other!

On Monday, Cocktail 2 also emerged as the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It left behind The Kerala Story 2 (52.25 crore) and Mardaani 3 (52.99 crore). Its next target is to cross Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (59.29 crore), which should be comfortably done tomorrow.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.29 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 195.21 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 59.48 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore Cocktail 2: 57.1-58.1 crore (estimates) Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 38.36 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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