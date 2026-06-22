Another disappointment is on the cards for Ram Charan, who’s been struggling to deliver a clean success since RRR. The Telugu sports action drama Peddi took a flying start. Unfortunately, it fell flat in the second week, and there’s been barely any improvement since. The success tag is now out of reach. Scroll below for the day 18 report.
How much did Peddi earn during its third weekend?
According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected 2.82 crore net on day 18, across all languages in India. It witnessed a limited growth of 44%, amid competition from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram. The third weekend collection concluded at 6.27 crore, which is simply underwhelming for such a high-budget film.
The cumulative total reaches 234.27 crore net after 18 days. With fresh competition, daily collection may drop to around 1 crore. It is now to be seen whether Janhvi Kapoor co-starrer can cross the 250 crore mark in its lifetime. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 276.43 crore.
Trending
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 193.55 crore (8-day)
- Week 2: 34.45 crore
- Day 16: 1.50 crore
- Day 17: 1.95 crore
- Day 18: 2.82 crore
Total: 234.27 crore
No success tag for Peddi?
The Telugu sports action drama is made on a huge budget of 350 crore. Less than 2% of the total investments were recovered during the third weekend, bringing the total recovery to 67%. With a deficit of over 100 crore, Ram Charan starrer will wrap up as a losing affair in India.
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 18 Summary
- Budget: 350 crore
- India net: 234.27 crore
- Budget recovery: 67%
- India gross: 276.43 crore
- Overseas gross: 52.85 crore
- Worldwide gross: 329.28 crore
Check out the day-wise box office collection for Peddi here.
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 3: With 50 Crore+ Opening Weekend, Enters Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon’s Top 10 Highest-Grossers!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News