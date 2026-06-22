Another disappointment is on the cards for Ram Charan, who’s been struggling to deliver a clean success since RRR. The Telugu sports action drama Peddi took a flying start. Unfortunately, it fell flat in the second week, and there’s been barely any improvement since. The success tag is now out of reach. Scroll below for the day 18 report.

How much did Peddi earn during its third weekend?

According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected 2.82 crore net on day 18, across all languages in India. It witnessed a limited growth of 44%, amid competition from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram. The third weekend collection concluded at 6.27 crore, which is simply underwhelming for such a high-budget film.

The cumulative total reaches 234.27 crore net after 18 days. With fresh competition, daily collection may drop to around 1 crore. It is now to be seen whether Janhvi Kapoor co-starrer can cross the 250 crore mark in its lifetime. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 276.43 crore.