Bollywood romantic comedy Cocktail 2 passed the Monday test with a strong hold. Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is now the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It is also Kriti Sanon’s 9th-highest Bollywood grosser of all time. Scroll below for the day 4 update!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

The official numbers are out, and Cocktail 2 garnered 6.90 crore on day 4. It saw a 51% drop compared to the opening day figures of 14.10 crore. There’s competition from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and other ongoing releases, but it will remain the top choice of cine-goers until the arrival of Welcome To The Jungle, this Friday.

The total box office collection in India reaches 57 crore net. The makers have opted for discounted Tuesday, and the tickets are even available at only Rs 99. Considering the buzz, especially in urban centers, it should drive impressive footfall today. Including taxes, the gross total currently stands at 67.26 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 14.10 crore

Day 2: 17.15 crore

Day 3: 18.85 crore

Day 4: 6.90 crore

Total: 57 crore

Beats Heropanti!

In the last 24 hours, Cocktail 2 surpassed the domestic lifetime of Kriti Sanon’s Bollywood debut, Heropanti, which earned 55 crore. It has now climbed up the ladder among her top 10 highest-grossers, gaining the 9th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):

Adipurush: 289 crore Housefull 4: 206 crore Dilwale: 148 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 119.5 crore Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crore Crew: 90 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore Bhediya: 65.84 crore Cocktail 2: 57 crore Heropanti: 55 crore

7th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026

Homi Adajania’s directorial also left behind The Kerala Story 2 and Mardaani 3. It is now the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.29 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 195.21 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 59.48 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore Cocktail 2: 57 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 38.36 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 57 crore

India gross: 67.26 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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