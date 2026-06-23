Ram Charan starrer Peddi witnessed a flat graph after its opening week at the box office. The absence of competition was helping Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial sail through. But the arrival of Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram has led to its crash. Scroll below for the day 19 report!

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 19

According to Sacnilk, Peddi added only 83 lakh to its kitty on day 19. It witnessed a 45% drop compared to 1.5 crore collected last Friday. The mixed reviews are leading to a decline in footfalls, especially now that the Telugu audience has another worth-watching option, which is Maa Inti Bangaaram.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 235.10 crore net. The biggest drawback is the expensive budget of 350 crore. Around 67.17% of the budget has been recovered, but covering a gap of over 100 crore will be next to impossible now. Peddi will, unfortunately, wrap up as a losing affair.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 193.55 crore (8-day)

Week 2: 34.45 crore

Day 16: 1.50 crore

Day 17: 1.95 crore

Day 18: 2.82 crore

Day 19: 83 lakh

Total: 235.10 crore

Can Peddi touch the 250 crore milestone?

It looked like Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor‘s sports action drama would at least touch the 250 crore milestone in its lifetime. But considering the dip on Monday, that too looks like a challenging feat. All eyes are on the discounted Tuesday, which could provide a much-needed boost to this high-budget Telugu drama.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 19 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 235.10 crore

Budget recovery: 67.17%

India gross: 277.41 crore

Overseas gross: 52.90 crore

Worldwide gross: 330.31 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection for Peddi here.

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