Toy Story 5 has opened with solid box-office numbers, setting a new franchise record. The Pixar animation is here to set new records, and it is already on track to surpass the global haul of the first Toy Story film. It is set to climb the franchise charts starting its first week or by the second weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story 5 at the worldwide box office

The weekend actuals came in slightly lower at the box office, domestically and worldwide. It collected $159.7 million at the North American box office, the biggest three-day opening weekend of 2026 and the 2nd-biggest three-day debut ever for an animated film. It only failed to beat Incredibles 2’s $182.7 million debut. The latest Toy Story movie also recorded the 7th biggest debut weekend ever post-COVID.

According to Box Office Mojo’s updated data, Toy Story 5 collected a franchise record $152 million at the overseas box office. It collected this sum across 48 international markets, highlighting the film’s strong fanbase and appeal. It is more than A Minecraft Movie’s $150.7 million. Alongside the domestic gross, the movie’s worldwide collection is $311.7 million on its opening weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $159.7 million

International – $150.5 million

Worldwide – $311.7 million

Less than $90 million away from surpassing Toy Story’s global haul

Toy Story is the first film in this franchise, and it was released in 1995, over three decades ago. It is the lowest-grossing movie in the Toy Story franchise, which earned $401.2 million worldwide in its theatrical run. Toy Story’s latest film is less than $90 million away from surpassing the global haul of the OG movie, making it the all-time highest-grossing Toy Story movie in the franchise.

Check out the Toy Story movies at the worldwide box office

Toy Story 4 – $1.07 billion Toy Story 3 – $1.06 billion Toy Story 2 – $497.4 million Toy Story – $401.2 million Toy Story 5 – $311.7 million

Toy Story 5, starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, was released on June 19.

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