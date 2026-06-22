Masters of the Universe has finally crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office. It has achieved its only major global mark this weekend. The tentpole movie is experiencing an underwhelming box-office performance and is set to become a financial failure in its theatrical run. The Nicholas Galitzine-starrer movie will not even recover its budget worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

He-Man has lost a harsh number of screens in North America this Friday. It collected $5.6 million on its third three-day weekend, and despite the mixed word-of-mouth, the movie dropped just 37.1% from last weekend. It also lost 1,160 theaters on Friday. Therefore, the film has hit the $56.9 million cume at the North American box office. It is tracking to earn between $65 million and $70 million in its domestic run.

Finally crosses the $100 million milestone worldwide.

Masters of the Universe, starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, failed to overpower Michael and a few other trending movies at the box office. It collected a poor $2.9 million in its 3rd weekend at the overseas box office. It dropped by 67.4% from last weekend, and with that, the international total has hit the $45 million cume over 85 markets, as per Box Office Mojo. Allied to the $56.9 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection finally crossed the $100 million milestone. Its global total stands at $101.9 million cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $56.9 million

International – $45.0 million

Worldwide – $101.9 million

More about the movie

Made on a $170 million budget, the He-Man movie is on track to earn $115 million to $125 million worldwide at the box office during its theatrical run. Therefore, it will neither recover the massive budget nor break even. Since it is an Amazon MGM Studios movie, it will earn from the subscription sales, time spent exploring the platform, and ads.

The film follows Prince Adam as he returns to his home planet, Eternia, to take on his destiny as He-Man and save his home from the evil forces of Skeletor. Masters of the Universe was released on June 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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