Second-Biggest Day-1 Domestic Earnings For An Animated Film

Pixar’s Toy Story 5, the fifth main entry in the Toy Story franchise, is off to a stunning start at the domestic and global box office. The adventure comedy-drama hit theaters on June 19, 2026, and posted a massive $71 million across 4,425 North American locations on its first day. In doing so, it is only behind Incredibles 2’s all-time high $71.3 million first-day domestic collection, according to Box Office Mojo.

Tracking For a $300 Million+ Worldwide Debut

Combined with its $58.3 million earnings from 52 overseas markets, Toy Story 5’s opening-day worldwide total stands at $129.3 million. Given its solid start and current momentum, the Andrew Stanton-directed feature is tracking to earn between $165 million and $175 million over its 3-day opening weekend in North America. Moreover, it is targeting a massive global debut of over $300 million, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

#ToyStory5 heading to a 300M+ opening at Global #BoxOffice, after grossing STRONG 32.3M overseas on FRI, for a 58.3M intl. 3-day cume over 52 intl. markets (vs #Moana2’s 52.7M, #Frozen2’s 57.8M)! Allied to 71M Opening Day in the US, the #ToyStory sequel hits 129.3M cume at… pic.twitter.com/6KL0DR2kSX — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) June 20, 2026

Toy Story 5 – Box Office Summary

North America: $71 million

International: $58.3 million

Worldwide: $129.3 million

What Toy Story 5 Needs To Become The Franchise’s Top-Grossing Film

Let’s take a look at how each film in the Toy Story franchise, including the spinoff, performed at the worldwide box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Toy Story (1995): $401.2 million Toy Story 2 (1999): $487.1 million Toy Story 3 (2010): $1.067 billion Toy Story 4 (2019): $1.073 billion Lightyear (2022): $226.4 million

What The Numbers Indicate

It is clear from the above figures that Toy Story 4 is the highest-grossing film in the franchise so far at the global box office. So, to become the franchise’s top-grossing installment, Toy Story 5 must earn more than $1.073 billion worldwide.

Toy Story 5’s projected $165-175 million domestic opening is much higher than Toy Story 4’s $120.9 million three-day opening weekend collection. Moreover, the fifth installment has also received rave reviews from critics. So, if it maintains a good momentum, backed by strong word-of-mouth among moviegoers, it has a realistic chance to beat Toy Story 4’s global haul and become the franchise’s highest-grossing film worldwide. That said, the final box office outcome will become clear as it continues its theatrical run in the coming weeks.

What’s Toy Story 5 All About?

Directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 is about how Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang face a new challenge as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. When technology threatens to disrupt traditional playtime, the toys must prove their relevance. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside Greta Lee as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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