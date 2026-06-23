Sandeep Pathak, Devdatta Nage, Shashank Shende, and Prajakta Hanamghar starrer Ghabadkund has safely passed the Monday test at the box office. Pritam SK Patil’s adventure-suspense thriller is now aiming to emerge as the 6th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 4 report!

Ghabadkund Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Ghabadkund earned 49 lakh on day 4. It witnessed a slight improvement from the opening day of 42 lakh, which is a positive sign. There’s also strong competition from Tumbadchi Manjula and Deool Band 2, both of which have become box office successes.

The total collection in India reaches 2.92 crore net. Ghabadkund was made on a reported budget of 6 crore. In 4 days, the makers have recovered 48.6% of the total investments. It still needs to earn 3.08 crore more to enter the safe zone, which will be comfortably achievable with a stable run.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 42 lakh

Day 2 – 76 lakh

Day 3 – 1.25 crore

Day 4 – 49 lakh

Total – 2.92 crore

How much does it need to beat Super Duperr?

Ahemad Deshmukh, Kushal Badrike, and Pravin Dalimbkar co-starrer is currently the 7th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. It needs only 52 lakh more in its kitty to beat Namrata Awate Sambherao’s Super Duperr and take over the 6th spot. That milestone should be unlocked today, with the help of discounted Tuesday offers.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026 (India net collection):

Raja Shivaji: 105.68 crore Deool Band 2: 72.24 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: 28 crore Tumbadchi Manjula: 13.83 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?: 8.97 crore Super Duperr: 3.44 crore Ghabadkund: 2.92 crore Tighee: 1.64 crore Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra: 1.39 crore Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen: 1.29 crore

Ghabadkund Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget – 6 crore

India net – 2.92 crore

Recovery – 48.6%

India gross – 3.44 crore

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