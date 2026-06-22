Pravin Tarde’s devotional drama Deool Band 2 is now facing fresh competition at the Indian box office. It is already the most profitable Marathi film of 2026. But where does it stand compared to the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2025? Scroll below for a detailed report!

How much has Deool Band 2 earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Deool Band 2 collected 88 lakh on day 32. It suffered an 8% drop on the 5th Sunday, amid competition from Ghabadkund and Tumbadchi Manjula.

Snehal Tarde and Mohan Joshi starrer has collected 72.06 crore net in India in 32 days. Against a budget of only 10 crore, it has registered whopping profits of 620%. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 85.03 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8 days): 30.2 crore

Week 2: 22.4 crore

Week 3: 11.15 crore

Week 4: 6.22 crore

Day 30: 25 lakh

Day 31: 96 lakh

Day 32: 88 lakh

Total: 72.06 crore

Deool Band 2 vs #1 Marathi grosser of 2025

In 2025, Dilip Prabhavalkar’s Dashavatar emerged as the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2025 with a lifetime collection of 28.53 crore net. In comparison, Deool Band 2 has accumulated 152% higher collection, setting new milestones for Marathi cinema!

In a true sense, the regional industry has blossomed this year with back-to-back successes. Starting with Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, the streak of success continued with Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?, Super Duperr, Raja Shivaji, and the Deool Band sequel. Tumbadchi Manjula is the latest entrant on the list. Let’s see if Ghabadkund will also join the elite club.

Deool Band 2 Box Office Day 30 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 72.06 crore

ROI: 62.06 crore

ROI%: 620.6%

India gross: 85.03 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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