Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Usha Nadkarni, and others, has become another big success for the Marathi film industry, following Deool Band 2. Thanks to strong word-of-mouth, the film shows no signs of fatigue and continues to entertain the audience even in its third week. Yesterday, on day 17, it wrapped up the third weekend, crossing the 13 crore mark at the Indian box office to get closer to securing a super hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy entertainer earned 1.02 crore on the third Sunday, day 17. Compared to day 16’s 75 lakh, it displayed a solid 36% jump. Overall, it has earned 13.57 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 16.01 crore gross. Given the momentum, the 20 crore mark is well within reach, and before wrapping up, the film also has an outside chance of hitting the 25 crore milestone.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 5.85 crore

Week 2 – 5.65 crore

Day 15 – 30 lakh

Day 16 – 75 lakh

Day 17 – 1.02 crore

Total – 13.57 crore

Soon to become a super hit!

Tumbadchi Manjula was reportedly made on a budget of 6 crore, and has earned 13.57 crore net so far. So, in 17 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 7.57 crore. Calculated further, it equals 126.16% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

To become a super hit, Tumbadchi Manjula must deliver 150% returns, which will be achieved at 15 crore net. So, with 1.43 crore more, the film will become a super hit. The feat is expected to be achieved during the fourth weekend.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 13.57 crore

ROI – 7.57 crore

ROI% – 126.16%

Verdict – Hit

More about the film

Tumbadchi Manjula is directed by Vividh Korgaonkar and produced by Bavesh Janavlekar. It also stars Om Bhutkar, Makarand Anaspure, Anshuman Vichare, Priyal Naik, Ganesh Pandit, Umesh Jagtap, Yogesh Shirsat, Siddheshwar Zadbuke, and others. It was released in theaters on June 5, 2026.

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