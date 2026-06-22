The much-anticipated battle for the Iron Throne has officially returned to your screens. House of the Dragon Season 3, released on June 21, 2026, brings fans back to the brutal Targaryen civil war and action-packed world. Picking up immediately after the finale of Season 2, Season 3 is full of bigger battles, political betrayals, and even more dragon action as Team Black and Team Green continue their fight for power, giving fans a deeper insight into deadly powers.

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Like the previous season, Season 3 has 8 episodes released weekly. Fans around the world can watch each new episode at the same time, though the release time varies slightly by time zone.

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

HBO is releasing one new episode every Sunday in the United States until the season finale in August.

Episode 1 – June 21, 2026

– June 21, 2026 Episode 2 – June 28, 2026

– June 28, 2026 Episode 3 – July 5, 2026

– July 5, 2026 Episode 4 – July 12, 2026

– July 12, 2026 Episode 5 – July 19, 2026

– July 19, 2026 Episode 6 – July 26, 2026

– July 26, 2026 Episode 7 – August 2, 2026

– August 2, 2026 Episode 8 (Finale) – August 9, 2026

House Of The Dragon Season 3 Release Time In US, India & Other Countries

Every episode premieres simultaneously worldwide at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on Sundays.

Here are the release times in some major regions:

United States (ET) : 9:00 p.m. Sunday

: 9:00 p.m. Sunday India (IST) : 6:30 a.m. Monday

: 6:30 a.m. Monday United Kingdom (BST) : 2:00 a.m. Monday

: 2:00 a.m. Monday Australia (AEST): 11:00 a.m. Monday

11:00 a.m. Monday Japan (JST): 10:00 a.m. Monday

10:00 a.m. Monday South Korea (KST): 10:00 a.m. Monday

Where To Watch House Of The Dragon Season 3 Online

Viewers in the United States can watch the series live on HBO or stream it on HBO Max. In India, the latest episodes are available on JioHotstar. The show is also streaming on Crave in Canada and on Sky Atlantic, NOW, and HBO Max in select international markets.

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What Is House Of The Dragon Season 3 About?

Season 3 begins immediately after the events of the last season’s finale, with the war between Team Black and Team Green entering its most dangerous phase yet. Rhaenyra Targaryen is back fighting for the Iron Throne, while Aegon II and Prince Aemond prepare to strike back, making the competition even tougher.

One of the biggest highlights of the new season is the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet, one of the largest naval and dragon battles from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. As the war takes over Westeros, both sides are expected to face bigger challenges, while new characters and powerful allies join the conflict, adding more curiosity about what will happen next.

According to Screen Rant, with HBO already confirming a fourth and final season, Season 3 is expected to deliver several major turning points in the Dance of the Dragons. Fans can look forward to larger battles, emotional moments, and high-stakes drama as the fight for the Iron Throne continues.

Watch Trailer Here:

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