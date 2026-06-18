More than two decades after its initial airing, the show Gilmore Girls remains one of the most-loved comfort watches for audiences. The series is known for its beautiful mother-daughter bond, quirky neighborhood, and witty dialogue that keep you intrigued. The show’s popularity helped shape the careers of its lead cast, and even after it ended in 2007, they have done quite well for themselves. Here is a look at the present lives of the lead cast, Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, and others in the series.

1. Lauren Graham

Gorgeous actress Lauren Graham played the lead character Lorelai Gilmore in the iconic television show. Her character quickly became popular for her witty dialogue and courageous nature. She was part of the show for all seven seasons of the superhit series, making her a widely recognized face in the industry. After the show ended, she worked on another acclaimed family drama series, Parenthood. She was seen in the comedy series The Z-Suite and in the 2025 film Twinless.

Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino are actively working on creating a behind-the-scenes book about the beloved show. She was also seen in the film Reminders of Him, released in March 2026.

2. Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel played the role of the immensely beautiful and intelligent teenager Rory Gilmore, daughter of Lorelai Gilmore. The characters gave her the spotlight, making her one of the most popular young stars on television.

After the series ended, she appeared in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchise, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. She reprised her Emmy-winning role as Emily/Ofglen in the finale of The Handmaid’s Tale series in 2025.

Her feature film, Ponderosa, premiered at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival. She is also part of the upcoming period drama Joy Will Prevail.

3. Melissa McCarthy

Actress Melissa McCarthy played the character of a cheerful and sweet chef, Sookie St. James, in the series. The show gave her the right exposure, which led to impressive roles in Hollywood movies such as Bridesmaids, Spy, Identity Thief, The Boss, and Ghostbusters.

The talented producer and filmmaker has appeared in Thunder Force, The Little Mermaid, Genie, Unfrosted, and more. In 2026, she will appear in the thriller film Turpentine and the Netflix release Miss Nelson Is Missing! She is also part of a thriller series, The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

4. Scott Patterson

Scott Patterson played the character of Luke Danes, a diner owner in a small town, and the love interest of the lead Lorelai Gilmore. He became one of the most recognized names in the television industry after the show.

After the show, he has appeared in several movies like the Saw franchise and Her Best Move. His popular work in shows includes The Event, Aliens in America, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and Sullivan’s Crossing.

In 2026, he is actively working on publishing his two books and a memoir, which is slated for release in 2027. He has exited the long-running show Sullivan’s Crossing and is now producing and starring in an upcoming TV show.

5. Kelly Bishop

The ace actress, Kelly Bishop, was already a Broadway star when she joined the cast of the popular family drama Gilmore Girls as Emily Gilmore. She played the role of a sharp-tongued, sophisticated grandmother to Rory Gilmore.

After the show, she appeared in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Bunheads, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Her popular movies over the years include Dirty Dancing, Friends with Money, and Wonder Boys.

In 2026, she is working on the documentary Searching for Stars Hollow. She guest-starred in a few episodes of the ballet drama Étoile. The actress also released her memoir named The Third Gilmore Girl.

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6. Milo Ventimiglia

The actor played the rebellious boy Jess Mariano, who was seen as a prominent love interest for Rory. The series gave him stardom as a rising young star, and he went on to bag roles in other popular shows like Heroes and This Is Us. His famous movie projects include The Art of Racing in the Rain, Rocky Balboa, and Creed II. The actor has also become a producer and director, adding to his income streams.

In 2026, he appeared in the Netflix series I Will Find You and the film I Can Only Imagine 2. The actor has also been cast for the lead role in a cop drama, American Blue.

7. Liza Weil

The actress played the popular character of an intelligent yet competitive classmate and friend of Rory in the show. The show became a stepping stone to success, leading her to roles like How to Get Away with Murder. She also appeared in supporting roles in shows such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Cleaning Lady, The West Wing, and ER.

In 2026, she starred in the dark comedy film Lunar Sway and the comedy Lost & Found in Cleveland. She has also produced and starred in a short film, Short Thin Lines.

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8. Keiko Agena

The actress played Rory’s childhood best friend and one of the most relatable characters in Stars Hollow. After the show ended, she worked in several other shows, including Prodigal Son, Better Call Saul, and Doom Patrol. She also guest-starred on 13 Reasons Why, The First, Shameless, Scandal, NCIS: Los Angeles, and House.

In 2026, she provided the voiceover for Chief Klyce in the animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. She also made an appearance in the Netflix murder-mystery series, The Residence.

9. David Sutcliffe

The actor played the character of Christopher Hayden in the series. He was Rory’s father and Lorelai’s on-and-off love interest. After the success of the show, he was seen in shows like Cracked, I’m With Her, Cold Feet, Private Practice, and Proof. His notable box office projects include Under the Tuscan Sun, Testosterone, Two or Three Words, Milton’s Secret, and others. In recent years, he has stepped away from mainstream acting roles.

As of 2026, Sutcliffe has retired from acting and works as a somatic psychotherapist, focusing on men’s emotional wellness.

A Beloved Television Family Legacy

The cast of the renowned series has pursued different career paths after the success of Gilmore Girls and has found professional success. Some became award winners, some became best-selling authors, and others did well in movies. Together, the cast helped create a series that is still loved by audiences decades later, making it a cherished piece of the television industry.

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