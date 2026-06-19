Netflix’s I Will Find You ends with a shocking twist that completely changes everything viewers believed about Matthew Burroughs’ death. The 8-episode thriller follows David Burroughs, a father serving a life sentence for murdering his young son.

However, the finale reveals a big shocker that Matthew was never dead, and the real mastermind behind his disappearance had been hiding in plain sight, which the audience missed spotting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

How David Learns Matthew May Still Be Alive In I Will Find You?

The mystery begins to be solved when David’s former sister-in-law, Rachel Mills, discovers a recent photograph of a boy who looks exactly like Matthew, which puts her in a mindset to find more clues about him.

After spotting Matthew’s distinctive birthmark, David becomes convinced that his son is still alive. This discovery forces him to escape prison and investigate the case himself.

How David Was Framed for Matthew’s Murder & Whose Body Was Mistaken for Matthew?

As David and Rachel dig deeper, they uncover major flaws in the original investigation. The witness who testified against David had been paid to lie, while the baseball bat used as evidence was secretly buried by David’s father, who mistakenly believed David had accidentally hurt Matthew during a night terror episode.

The biggest revelation comes from new DNA testing. After investigation, the officials find out that the body believed to be Matthew actually belonged to another missing child named Martin, confusing Matthew is dead. This proves that Matthew never died and had been alive for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harlan Coben (@harlancoben)

Why Did Hayden Payne Kidnap Matthew?

At first, David suspects that a sperm donor connected to Cheryl’s fertility treatment may have kidnapped Matthew. However, that theory falls apart when Cheryl reveals she was already pregnant with David’s child and never used donor sperm.

The investigation then points toward Hayden Payne, Rachel’s wealthy former boyfriend. Hayden had secretly accessed Rachel’s fertility clinic records and wrongly convinced himself that Rachel had given birth to his biological son. Believing Matthew belonged to him, Hayden kidnapped the child years earlier, renamed him Theo, and raised him as his own son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

How Gertrude Helped Hide Hayden’s Crime?

Hayden’s mother, Gertrude, knew about the kidnapping and helped cover it up. She later discovered through DNA testing that Matthew was not Hayden’s biological son, but she kept the truth hidden because she feared how her unstable son would react.

How Does the Netflix Thriller I Will Find You End?

The final showdown takes place at Gertrude’s estate. Rachel confronts Hayden while David and FBI agent Sarah Greer arrive shortly afterward. Hayden finally confesses to kidnapping Matthew and admits he used Martin’s body to fake the child’s death.

Rachel then reveals the truth Hayden never knew, Matthew was never his biological son. The revelation pushes Hayden over the edge. He shoots his own mother, leaves David wounded, and attempts to flee with Matthew. Sarah ultimately shoots Hayden, bringing the terrifying phase to an end.

In the final moments, David is proved innocent and his conviction is overturned, and he finally gets to reunite with Matthew. Although this scene is emotional, Matthew must now adjust to discovering that the life he believed was real was built on a lie and move on with happiness. I Will Find You concludes with a powerful message about hope, family, and a father’s determination to never give up on finding his son, leaving an impact on everyone and establishing a strong father-son bond.

Watch Trailer:

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix Teach You A Lesson: How A Controversial Webtoon Adaptation Became A K-Drama Hit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News