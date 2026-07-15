Varun Dhawan To Alia Bhatt: Has Samay Raina Become The Go-To Man For Movie Promotions? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Comedian Samay Raina returned with his popular show India’s Got Latent 2 in June this year. The show rose to popularity in 2024 and was forced to shut down in 2025 after it landed in legal trouble. The show faced multiple FIRs after a comment by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on the show hurt public sentiments. Samay Raina and his team faced a tough time appearing in police stations and courts and being reprimanded by the Top Court’s judges. But after all this, Raina’s popularity only increased. His return was celebrated.

Samay Raina Returns with India’s Got Latent

The first episode of India’s Got Latent featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as panelists. One would never have imagined that an actress of Alia’s stature would come on the show. Samay, too, did not hide his surprise at her being on the show. The first season of the show did not feature any major A-list stars as panellists. It was largely limited to influencers, comedians, and writers. But an A-lister on the show was unheard of, especially given the nature of the show.

However, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari appeared on the show days before the release of their film Alpha. Alia was seen wearing a cap with her movie’s name on it. The clips from the show were all over for the audience to judge. While some enjoyed Alia and Sharvari’s unfiltered nature, others reserved their opinions about the stars.

Is Samay Raina the New Big Thing for Film Promotions?

Kapil Sharma Is Off Air

Earlier, comedian Kapil Sharma’s show was considered the biggest platform to promote movies in a light-hearted manner. The show was consumed by people of all ages across the country, making it apt for movie promotions. Now, with Sharma’s show off the air for the season, Samay Raian has the audience’s interest. The young comedian is especially popular among the youth. And his clips tend to go viral and may reach the feeds of people who do not actively watch his show.

Bigger Audience

To cite another example, Huma Qureshi, whose film Baby Do Die Do clashed with Alpha, also took to social media to make a reel with Samay Raina. In the reel, Samay mocked her film, clashing with Alpha, and how people will go watch the spy-universe film. Huma was also seen talking about India’s Got Latent while on a video on Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel to promote her. She had said that if her film were made on a larger budget, she would promote it on Latent.

The episodes will be aired on Netflix and YouTube, making them available to a wider audience. At the time of publication, the episode had 60 million views on YouTube. The Netflix numbers also add up to some millions, giving the actors a huge platform to promote their films.

Earlier, in May, Varun Dhawan was seen making a funny reel with Samay Raina for his film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The two were in their gym when they made a candid video and dropped it on social media. The video has over 48 million views at present and is among Varun Dhawan’s most-viewed videos. This was despite no collaboration with Samay on the post.

Connect With Youth

Samay Raina’s audience is primarily youth, who also spend the most on theatre tickets. The youth in the family also play a role in decision-making for movie outings, so targeting them through one platform is beneficial for movie marketers.

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