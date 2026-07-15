Satyajeet Dubey On Simulacra (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Simulacra is an upcoming sci-fi film starring Satyajeet Dubey and Akshara Haasan in the lead roles. Directed by first-time filmmaker Pankaj Sawant, the movie is set to arrive on OTT this week and has already started drawing attention for its unique premise and genre.

Ahead of the film’s release, Satyajeet Dubey spoke about what convinced him to join the project. Interestingly, the actor revealed that his decision had little to do with logic and everything to do with instinct, even though he did not fully understand the story during his first meeting with the director.

Satyajeet Dubey Opens Up About Simulacra

Known for championing fresh, distinct voices in the industry, Satyajeet shares his immediate reaction after he met Pankaj Sawant for the film. He says, “I’ve always been open to working with filmmakers who bring a fresh vision and new ideas. I met Pankaj, and he gave me a detailed narration with audiovisual references. I’ll be very honest, I didn’t completely grasp the narrative at first. But what stayed with me was the world he was trying to build along with the eagerness to tell the story.”

Satyajeet Dubey Reveals Why He Said Yes To The Film

For the actor, diving into the project was an act of artistic faith. “For me, saying yes wasn’t a logical or calculated decision. It was purely a gut feeling. From that point onwards, we were all focused on making the best film possible, and I gave it my all as an actor and collaborator.”

He further added, “Simulacra is releasing on the 17th of July. More than anything, I’m looking forward to hearing the audience’s response because, after a point, you lose all objectivity about your own work. Ultimately, it’s the audience that decides how they connect with a film. I’m looking forward to seeing how people experience the film and the conversations it sparks.”

Produced by Shrikant Kadam, Pravin Pingat, and Pankaj Sawant under the Philosia Films banner, Simulacra is a high-concept sci-fi feature film that will debut July 17th on Waves OTT

Simulacra Trailer

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