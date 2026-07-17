Ve Junoon Awarapan 2 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

With Ve Junoon from Awarapan 2, Mithoon has once again reminded listeners why he is one of Bollywood’s most loved composers of soulful music. Reuniting with lyricist Sayeed Quadri, he delivers a melody that beautifully balances nostalgia with a fresh emotional appeal.

Ve Junoon Wins Hearts With Its Soulful Melody

The song has received an encouraging response from audiences, with many calling it a “slow burner” that grows with every listen.

Fans have praised Mithoon for recreating the timeless emotional essence associated with the Awarapan franchise, with comments like “Subodh Sharma’s raw vocals with Mithoon’s music just hit different. This isn’t a song; it’s a whole emotion.”

Others wrote, “Don’t compare it with the original Awarapan. Ve Junoon is a masterpiece that will find its own place in our hearts,” while many celebrated the return of the iconic Mithoon–Emraan Hashmi musical combination. Viewers also appreciated that the song stays true to the emotional legacy of Awarapan while confidently creating its own identity.

Mithoon Reflects On Reuniting With Vishesh Films

Speaking about the response, Mithoon shared, “Reuniting with Vishesh Films feels like a homecoming for me because I started my career with them. As an artist, I’ve always found satisfaction in the process more than the results. Everything after that is up to my listeners, and I’m forever indebted to them for their response. It’s overwhelming to see the love for Awarapan 2.”

With Ve Junoon, Mithoon once again proves that heartfelt melodies never go out of style; they simply grow stronger with time.

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