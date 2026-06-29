Awarapan 2 Teaser Ft. Emraan Hashmi & My Heartbreak! (Photo Credit –YouTube)

19 years ago, Mohit Suri and Vishesh Films changed the format of heartbreaks. Now, the teaser for Awarapan 2 is out. The nostalgia hit right away as you see Emraan Hashmi and listen to Toh Phir Aao in the background! If you grew up crying your heart out to the heartbreak universe of Bhatt camps, then consider this a warning! Looking at the tease, it seems that your heart will yet again cry or it might wail as well!

Emraan Hashmi is officially back as Shivam Pandit in the teaser. He looks like a walking ball of grief, regret, and fury. In the past decade, nobody has done tragic romances like Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Films! To be honest, I am completely ready to lock myself in a dark room and cry my heart out!

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel looks like it is honoring the exact prototype and standard set by part 1. Awarapan 2 teaser opens by playing a tribute to Alia (Shriya Saran), the lost love that defined Shivam’s tragic arc. Visually, the teaser is diving deep into dark tones and rawness!

Amaal Malik is ready to hold musical reins for the sequel! The moment those haunting strings of Toh Phir Aao tease in the background score, it instantly adds fuel to the emotional fire. The music doesn’t just support the visuals – it instantly makes you realize that this might be Saiyaara for the millennials!

We also get glimpses of an emotional Disha Patani and the legendary Shabana Azmi. Awarapan 2 teaser wraps up with a dialogue, Is baar ya to aawarapan khatam hoga ya main! Blending everything that made the original a cult favorite, its unforgettable music, raw emotions, and compelling storytelling, the sequel takes the scale and spectacle several notches higher.

The romantic drama is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The film will release in cinemas worldwide on August 14 2026. Alongside Emraan Hashmi, the film boasts one of the most exciting ensemble casts of the year, starring Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, along with Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kholi, and Atul Kumar.

Check out the teaser of Awarapan 2 here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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