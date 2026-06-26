Awarapan 2 Brings Back Original Music Duo ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Nearly two decades after Awarapan won hearts with its emotional story and unforgettable soundtrack, Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt are set for a return with a sequel. With Awarapan 2 scheduled to hit theaters on August 14, 2026, the makers have shared an exciting update about the film’s music. One of the biggest reasons behind the original film’s lasting popularity was its soundtrack. Now the team is bringing back the creative minds who helped shape those memorable songs.

Mithoon & Sayeed Quadri Return For Awarapan 2

Producer Vishesh Bhatt has confirmed that composer Mithoon and lyricist Sayeed Quadri will return to create the music for Awarapan 2. The duo will work on the film’s music, including the reimagined versions of fan-favorite tracks “Toh Phir Aao” and “Tera Mera Rishta.” In addition, they are also creating a completely new song for the sequel.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it will be a delight to see Emraan Hashmi back in the romance genre, which he led decades ago, along with Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi

Vishesh Bhatt On Reuniting With The Music Duo

Bringing the two onboard Vishesh Bhatt said, “While searching for the musical identity of this film, I kept returning to the same two names — Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri Saab. I knew they would bring the emotional scale and depth this story needed while taking it to a place beyond what I had imagined. Their music has always lived in the space between heartbreak and hope, intimacy and magnitude, and that is exactly the space this film needed.”

Mithoon added that the team’s creative chemistry remains central to the music. “Every memorable song we’ve created together has been the result of perfect alignment. To score the music for Awarapan 2, we relied entirely on that exact chemistry. It is a joy to reunite and make music that is so uncompromisingly honest.”

Awarapan 2 Continues The Legacy Alongside A New Track

The original Awarapan became a cult favorite over the years, thanks to its emotional storytelling and music. With the sequel, the makers aim to preserve that emotional connection while introducing a fresh sound for today’s audience. Vishesh Bhatt has also described the film as an action drama that remains rooted in layered, emotion-driven storytelling and rich music.

Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film will release in cinemas worldwide on 14 August 2026.

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