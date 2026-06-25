Chauhaan Title Review: Ajay Devgn Makes The Coolest Announcement Of The Year! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Pathaano se kehna Chauhaan aa raha hai…and you’ll scream Aaja…aaja…aaja…aaja…aaja…..Say why? Because Ajay Devgn has made the coolest announcement of the year with a film that is screaming masala and commercial entertainment at its best. Titled Chauhaan, the actor shared the title teaser of the film, and this 2-minute 24-second tease is epic!

On the birth anniversary of the legendary action director Veeru Devgan, Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai’s Color Yellow Productions have unveiled the title announcement of the film that deals with the sensitive subject of Pattharbaazi in Kashmir! Directed by Neeraj Yadav, this one is not even the teaser, but it has set the mood for a full-blown commercial thunderstorm designed to set the single-screen single windows on fire when it hits screens on October 1, 2027.

Chauhaan title announcement starts with Ajay Devgn, narrating the struggle of dealing with Pattharbazi in Kashmir! He presents facts and data and grabs your attention immediately! But this title turns terrific when he arrives to deal with the issue, with Jumma Chumma playing in the background!

The announcement sets the premise of the film very clearly, discussing stone pelting in Kashmir and the Army’s struggle with the same. Ajay Devgn asks point blank – “Galti humari nahi thi, orders upar se aaye the. Eent ka jawab patthar se aur saamne wala seedha patthar hi utha le toh jawab kya?” The announcement talks about everything that is important – 75 years, 15 lakh Army personnel, and 35 thousand crore of investment!

While you get drawn to the narration thinking this is a dead-serious, gritty political docu-drama, the teaser pulls off the ultimate commercial flip. Dealing with complex unrest on a regular Jumma with an absolute massy Chumma? Only Ajay Devgn has the audacity to pull this on screen without making the issue sound less important! The blend of a hardcore Kashmir premise with full-blown retro elements is epic!

You cannot ignore the sly meta-reference to Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan at the end, which is a direct declaration of war at the box office. Only with its announcement, Chauhaan has positioned itself as the coolest, most unapologetic mass announcement I have witnessed in recent times.

Check out the title announcement video here.

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