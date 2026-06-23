Eetha Teaser Review: Hey Shraddha Kapoor, We All Say 'Ban Jaa Misaal'

Shraddha Kapoor has just exploded the internet with the teaser of her upcoming film Eetha! That’s it. That should be the news! Just when I thought that she had peaked with Stree 2 and it would be difficult for her to match the parameter, the actress decided to completely take a U-turn in her career and challenge herself!

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, this Laxman Utekar directorial looks stunning. Shraddha has stepped into the shoes of Tamasha Samradini Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, and she seems possessed by the very spirit of the legendary artist. The two-minute teaser opens with a roaring, impatient crowd at a rural Maharashtrian stage, desperately chanting for the star of the night – Eetha! Eetha!

But behind the curtains, Eetha is in the final stage of a painful labor. The teaser hits its emotional high right here. While Eetha walks back to the stage, Shraddha delivers a dialogue that is bound to echo in cinema halls, “Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi!” We are introduced to a woman, turning into a naachta hua toofan, burning the stage down!

Shraddha Kapoor‘s screen aura here is arguably the most commanding it has ever been in her entire career. The pain in her eyes transitions into a fierce performance that screams National Award contention from the very first frame.

Laxman Utekar’s directorial signature is written all over this. He treats the rural folk theatre space not as a backdrop, but as a grand medium of storytelling. And then there is the background score by Ajay-Atul. For a project rooted in the soil of Maharashtra, you expect brilliance, and they seem to deliver the same!

Honestly, it’s incredibly tough to find a flaw in a teaser this tightly edited and emotionally packed. The final voiceover of the teaser sums up the vibe perfectly: “Pan mein pan chkhna ho to meetha, toofan ko naachte hue dekhna ho to Eetha.”

Maddock Films is currently on a golden run, and Eetha looks like the crown jewel of their upcoming slate. Shraddha Kapoor is clearly aiming to turn into a legacy. The film is all set to release on August 28, 2026, and the box office is definitely going to explode!

Check out the teaser of the film here.

Advertisement

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Batwara 1947 Teaser Review: Sunny Deol Promises Box Office Rampage On India-Pakistan’s Partition Day: “Panga Lene Ka Irada To Nahi Hai Par Aitraaz Bhi Nahi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News