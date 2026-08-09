Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Final Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga has wrapped up its box office journey. The romantic period drama showcased impressive growth from its second week and enjoyed an 8-week-long run in theatres. But Imtiaz Ali’s directorial could not recover its 70 crore budget. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Main Vaapas Aaunga earn in India?

According to the final update, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned 65.15 crore net in its lifetime. It wrapped up as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 in India, ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (61.78 crore). Including taxes, the gross total wraps at 76.87 crore. It was still minting moolah on the lower end, but footfall diverted after its Netflix release on August 7, 2026.

After a lukewarm opening week, Diljit Dosanjh’s film bounced back very well at the box office. Unfortunately, it was mounted on a huge budget of 70 crore. While 93% of the reported investments were recovered, the makers suffered a deficit of 4.85 crore. It unfortunately attained the losing verdict.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Week 4: 7.85 crore

Week 5: 3.02 crore

Week 6: 1.32 crore

Week 7: 56 lakh

Week 8: 15 lakh

Total: 65.15 crore

Imtiaz Ali’s 3rd highest-grossing film!

Unfortunately, an ace director like Imtiaz Ali is yet to score a century at the Indian box office. His latest directorial now ranks as his 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. It missed out on beating Tamasha by a small margin.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Imtiaz Ali’s movies (net):

Love Aaj Kal (2009) – 67 crore Tamasha – 65.5 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 65.15 crore Jab Harry Met Sejal – 62.5 crore Rockstar – 62 crore Love Aaj Kal (2020) – 37.74 crore Jab We Met – 31.06 crore Highway – 27.25 crore Ahista Ahista – 1.65 crore

How much did it earn worldwide?

Main Vaapas Aaunga was a success at the overseas box office, earning a respectable 21.98 crore in its lifetime. It is the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 internationally.

At the worldwide box office, Sharvari and Vedang Raina co-starrer concluded at 98.85 crore. It was the 9th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Dhamaal 4 – 231.12 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 196.11 crore Cocktail 2 – 166.19 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Alpha – 99.07 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 98.85 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 65.15 crore

Budget recovery: 93%

India gross: 76.87 crore

Overseas gross: 21.98 crore

Worldwide gross: 98.85 crore

Verdict: Losing

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