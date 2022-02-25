Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan who passed away back in 2019 was a prominent name in the entertainment industry. He wasn’t just an action choreographer but also a director and an actor. In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal’s father who also happens to be a stunt director opened up on Ajay’s late father Veeru and how he helped him back in the days when he was struggling on the streets hungry. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For most of the actors, the journey in Bollywood hasn’t been easy. Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others have made it big in the industry on the basis of sheer talent. In a recent interaction, Vicky’s father and stunt director Sham opened up on his rapport with Ajay and how he choreographed his stunt scenes back in the 90s and also spoke about his late father.

In a conversation with ETimes, Sham Kaushal opened up on his long association with Ajay Devgn and said, “I have worked with Ajay ever since I entered the film industry as a stunt man. I used to work with his father Veeru Devgan ji. I think Ajay must have been in 4-5th standard when I started working with Veeru ji. They used to stay in Santacruz at that time. I didn’t know anything about stunt work. Honestly speaking I was just working with him as an assistant.”

Sham Kaushal continued and added, “Later when I became an action director, I worked with Ajay in Dhanwaan (1993). We share a respectable bond. Kuchh log ek doosre se milte kam hain lekin dil se jude hote hain (Some people have a special bond, they don’t need to meet to keep affection alive). It’s not necessary that we work together all the time, but even if you meet such people after years, you feel affection for them. Ek doosre ko Punjabi jhappi daal de toh wohi apnapan lagta hai (A tight Punjabi hug is all it takes to stir up emotions). And Ajay is such a warm person like his father. When Veeru ji passed away, I was shooting in Kochi. I remembered all our days together, especially when I was walking the streets hungry, he took me to his home and fed me.”

Like father, like son. Ajay Devgn is just like his father Veeru Devgan and often help people in need.

