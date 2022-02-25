Since yesterday, Adah Sharma has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Days after legendary singer Bappi Lahiri’s death, the Commando actress posted a collage photo of her gold look with the later singer.

After her viral ad with Akshay Kumar, the actress is now being slammed for a collage picture she shared.

Commando 2 and 3 and 1920 actress Adah Sharma was recently trolled for a post with her usual humourous caption. Now finally, the actress has acknowledged the trolls and broke her silence on the same.

Adah Sharma said, “The post was originally posted on my Instagram two years ago on 28th March 2020. here is the link. The Bappi Da post that was uploaded on my Facebook page yesterday had been scheduled for posting by us a month in advance. Unfortunately, we lost Bappi Da last week making the scheduled post ill-timed.”

The original post which was posted 2 years ago on her Instagram and is still on Adah Sharma’s profile was reshared on Facebook which caused netizens to react negatively.

Adah is currently shooting for a film in London. She was last seen in Chuha Billi for which she received rave reviews for her crazy act. Adah will next be seen in Commando 4 and three Telugu films including one with Nani.

