Netizens have something bizarre or the other to come up with every single day. And most of them turn out to be trolls bothering our leading Bollywood stars. Something similar recently happened with siblings Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Jeh who were compared to Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Saif was earlier married to Amrita. The duo was together for 13 long years and is blessed with two children – Sara and Ibrahim. Later, the Vikram Vedha actor married Kareena and they welcomed two sons – Taimur and Jeh. The age gap between Saifeena is of 10 years and that constantly has remained a topic of discussion.

Advertisement

As most know, Jeh Ali Khan recently rang in his first birthday. Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Ibrahim Ali where she would be seen holding the little munchkin in her arms. Netizens created memes on the picture referring to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh standing and Kareena Kapoor Khan being the one in arms back in 1992.

A troll shared the picture ft Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Jeh and wrote, “Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh with Kareena Kapoor in 1992”

“True shit,” wrote another.

Another shared the tweet and wrote, “This is the funniest thing on @Twitter today”

Check out the viral tweet below:

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh with Kareena Kapoor in 1992 pic.twitter.com/B38mOYbYJh — dee (@potatopohtato_) February 23, 2022

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan’s chiseled look from Vikram Vedha remake was released today. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared it on her Instagram today and captioned the post, “Husband hotter than ever ♥️ Can’t wait for this one 😍 #VikramVedha releasing in cinema halls worldwide on September 30th, 2022.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Calls Anupama Chopra ‘Shoorpanakha’ As He Accuses Her Of Sabotaging ‘The Kashmir Files’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube