Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to resume Bollywood’s line-up of big-ticket releases at the box office. The film releases tomorrow, and there’s already a good buzz in the air. But how did the film fare in Koimoi’s How’s The Hype? Let’s take a look.

Dholida song

Dholida is an energic celebratory song backed by powerful vocals of Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada. In the song, Alia could be seen dancing her heart out, dressed up in a white saree, and looking regal. As the song picks up, towards the end, Alia pulls off an amazing solo performance. It’s like by 66% of audience here.

Trailer

The trailer shows the world that’s very different from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s previous work. It narrates the story of Gangubai (Alia Bhatt), from her days as s*x worker to becoming a madam of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura. The film also introduces us to Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn’s powerful characters. The trailer has been liked by 70% of voters.

Alia Bhatt’s poster (white saree)

The poster here we’re talking about is one that features Alia lying on a bed with a white saree and blouse. With her hair open and donning a big red bindi, she looks alluring in her never-seen-before avatar. This poster was loved by 74% of voters.

Teaser

The 1 minute 31 seconds teaser opens to the lane of Kamithapura from the times Gangubai had just begun her reign. We see her rising to power and finally becoming the president of the area. She dances, slaps, kicks people but also empowers women to be independent. It’s liked by 69% of our voters.

First look posters

At first, the makers have unveiled two posters, and to start with, they made a perfect combination of innocence and fierceness. The first poster witnessed Alia Bhatt in a young look as she dons a blouse, skirt with braided hair, but the highlight remains to be the gun kept on the table, and that’s a lot of indication towards the strong woman she’s heading to be. On the other hand, the second poster gives a close look at the aggressive side of her character. 70% of people loved it!

Motion poster

The motion poster begins with a bindi that escalates into the title of the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, with a touch of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s music. It’s liked by 69% of our voters.

On the whole Gangubai Kathiawadi has received a thumbs up from 70% of our audience. Amid the frenzy of South movies, now Alia Bhatt has the responsibility to set cash registers ringing for Bollywood. And looks like, she will do so with her magnum opus.

