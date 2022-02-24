Actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar has added husband Farhan Akhtar’s last name on her social media account.

Advertisement

She is now Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar on Instagram.

Advertisement

Her bio on the photo-sharing website reads: “Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer…MRS AKHTAR.”

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Many big Bollywood names like Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Farah Khan, Shankar Mahadevan amongst others were a part of the celebrations!

The duo shared glimpses of their wedding yesterday and left fans in awe! Sister Anusha Dandekar was even seen getting emotional for her sister in one of the glimpses.

“A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you,” Farhan Akhtar announced on his Instagram.

Born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa, Shibani acted in Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar‘s 2015 film ‘Roy’, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Shibani Dandekar started as a singer — she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major — before turning into a model and reality show contestant in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi‘ and ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’.

She was also one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur Gives Befitting Response To Troll Saying Her Back Is Like ‘Matkaa’; Says, “Some Pay For It…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube