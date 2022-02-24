They say you manifest, and the universe will hear! Well, that’s what seems to have happened with Alia Bhatt, who found the love of her life in Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since her childhood, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress had a sweet corner for her beau. And in her mind, she’s already married to him. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Alia and Ranbir got to know each other better when they began working on Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. That also began their love saga and it was during the pandemic, that the Shamshera actor confirmed their relationship by referring to her as his ‘girlfriend’.

Alia Bhatt has lately been busy promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress has been bombarded with questions about when she’s tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. Reacting to the same, she told India Today, “When people ask me one persistent question – ‘When are you getting married? When are you getting married? When are you getting married?’ – I’m like, firstly, it’s not anybody’s business and secondly, if you ask me honestly, marriage is a state of mind and that’s what I feel in terms of the peace I feel with my relationship.”

Alia Bhatt continued, “I’m already there. So, let’s move on, and whenever it has to happen, it will happen as per my desires and as per his desires. That’s something that’ll take its time.”

The sweetest part arrived when Alia recalled how she wanted it ever since she was a child. The actress added, “If you ask me honestly in terms of when I will get married, well, in my head I’m already married to him. Forget that! When I saw him for the first time on screen, that was the day I decided that I wanted to marry him. That was when I was a sweet little girl. But that’s what I meant and I feel it’s a state of mind. It’s the peace that you have in your mind, in your heart and in your relationship.”

Alia Bhatt surely did bring a smile to all our faces. Isn’t it?

