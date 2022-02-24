Get ready to release your inner animal with the evil ‘Maar Khayegaa’, the first song to be launched from Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ that received a thunderous response to the trailer.

Advertisement

Introducing audiences to the deadly yet likeable gangster Bachchhan Paandey aka Akshay Kumar in the film, the song choreographed by Ganesh Acharya is fiery, fierce and up-tempo representing the protagonist’s personality.

Advertisement

Composed and designed by Vikram Montrose, with vocals by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose and lyrics by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Azeem Dayani and Vikram Montrose, ‘Maar Khayegaa’ has been shot on a mega-canvas, describing Bachchhan Paandey’s persona. The song also takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.

Interestingly, ‘Maar Khayegaa’ choreographed by Ganesh Acharya was shot in a single day with over 300 dancers on a set constructed at Mumbai’s Filmcity.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailed recently opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get ready for ‘Holi Pe Goli’ as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!

Must Read: Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra On Doing A Film With Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee: “Kuch Keh Nahi Sakte Abhi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube