Bollywood actress Adah Sharma has become the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. Recently, the Commando actress took to her Facebook page to share a collage photo with legendary singer Bappi Lahiri asking fans, who rocked the ‘gold look’ better. But seems like, her post hasn’t gone down well the netizens so much so that they slammed the actress for putting up such a post. Bappi Da left for his heavenly abode on February 15.

The photo sees the snap of Adah Sharma and Bappi Lahiri’s photos in collage. While the legendary singer is seen sporting a black jacket, while Adah is seen wearing an orange blazer while flaunting her deep cleavage. And the two are completely decked-up in gold. Soon after she posted the photo, she received heavy backlash.

Commenting on Adah Sharma’s Facebook post, a user wrote, “At first try to understand your heights, and whom to compare with! Follow his works you can find that every person of bengal knows atleast one of his song complitely and then ask them about you they hardly can told who you are! I’m Not underestimating you but telling the fact.”

While another in Adah Sharma’s comments said, “Never expected this from u adah. What makes u so proud that u r comparing yourself with this divine soul. Your carrier is in the way to dark…”

A user even said, “Comparing for fun is different, but just after someone’s demise? Sorry, but I thought only your movies were trash, looks like you have an even trashier upbringing and person.”

“If you don’t put clothes on your chest, you can see what happened… The man who died did. not leave her… There is nothing to be ashamed of Here’s to insulting the legend character,” read another comment.

On the work front Adah Sharma has Commando 3 with Vidyut Jamwal in the pipeline.

