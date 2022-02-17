Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday night and the world woke up to the sad news the next day. His death came as a shock to the country as no prior update of his hospitalisation was reported. Reportedly, he has battling OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) since 2021.

The veteran singer was well known for his obsession with Gold. Reports even claimed that he had 4.62 kg of silver jewellery and has a total asset of Rs 12 crore. But did you know how many cars did he owned? Scroll down to know more.

As per several media reports, Bappi Lahiri was the owner of 5 Luxury cars. The luxury car collection includes BMW, Audi, Tesla X worth Rs 55 lakhs and others. Apart from this, he had signature style including golden embellishments, cardigans and sunglasses.

The veteran singer even had a gold-plated disc of his hit songs in his house. As the whole world mourns the loss of the legendary singer’s death, his funeral was organised today after his son Bappa Lahiri came back to the country from the US.

Bappi Lahiri’s family, following his death, issued a statement on social media. The statement read, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning, We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated. Mrs. Lahiri, Mr. Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema Lahiri.”

Bappi Da, who is well known as ‘Disco King’ crooned famous songs like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi to name a few. Last year in September, the singer had dismissed reports that he had lost his voice, calling such rumours disheartening.

So what do you think about Bappi Lahiri’s expensive car collection and priceless possessions? Let us Know in the comments.

