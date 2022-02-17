Actor Deep Sidhu passed away after meeting a road accident near the Kharkhoda toll on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal on Tuesday. He was a popular face on the internet not just for his work in Punjabi movies but also for his involvement in the Farmers’ Protests of 2021. According to a recent media report, an eyewitness has revealed that Deep was still breathing after the accident and it mainly happened because the actor was speeding beyond the limit and not because of overtaking.

For the unversed, Deep was booked by the police for his connection with the violent Farmers’ Protest held on Republic Day 2021. He was one of the many protesters that spiralled into Red Fort with sticks in their hands. Some reports even suggest that a few of these protesters attacked policemen who were on duty that day, leaving them injured. The protests were organized as a peaceful rebellion against the three farm laws that were introduced by the central government in 2020. The laws were eventually repealed since most of the farmers were against it from the very beginning.

According to a report by India Today, an eyewitness from the scene, named Mohammad Yusuf explained his side of the story, clarifying that it was a case of speeding according to him. He stated that Deep was driving at a speed of 100 km/hour before it collided with a moving trailer truck from behind.

He also mentioned how he parked his car and took Deep Sidhu and Reena Rai out of the vehicle before calling the emergency helpline number. Reena reportedly gave him Deep’s brother’s number who said that he would send someone from Delhi who was supposed to reach the spot within an hour.

Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend Reena Rai recently took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post about him with a series of pictures from the past. In the caption for the post she wrote, “I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heart beat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan 💔💔💔😪😭😭😭😭 #Truesoulmates.”

