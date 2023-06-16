If there’s one pan-India actor that needs no introduction because of his massive fan following worldwide, it would be Yash. The KGF actor established the Kannada film industry on the global map and made his fans proud across the globe. In the series of new events, the actor has spent a bomb on a Range Rover SUV worth Rs 4 crore, adding a new wheel to his grand car collection and boosting his stylish image. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Yash enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 13 million followers on Instagram. The actor is married to Radhika Pandit and often shares pictures giving a sneak peek into his luxurious lifestyle showing his kids and wife on the photo-sharing platform.

According to a report by Zoom, Yash has a fancy car collection, including brands like Mercedes, Audi, BMW, and Pajero Sports, worth a whopping price. The KGF actor has now spent a whopping price of Rs 4 crore and bought a Range Rover SUV, as reported by Pinkvilla.

A Twitter user shared the video of Yash driving his new wheels looking dapper as always, and he was accompanied by his wife, Radhika Pandit and two kids named Ayra and Yatharv. MNV Gowda took to the microblogging site and shared videos of the family posing with their new car; take a look at it below:

Besides Range Rover SUV, Yash is also a proud owner of the Mercedes GLC 250D Coupe worth Rs 78 lakh, the Audi Q7 costing Rs 80 lakh, a BMW 520D at Rs 70 lakh and a Pajero Sports costing around Rs 40 lakh, according to BollywoodLife.

What do you think about the KGF star adding a new car to his luxurious collection? Tell us in the space below.

