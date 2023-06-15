Adipurush is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (June 16) and even before it releases, the film has bagged a new achievement. The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer – helmed by Om Raut, has got 1 Million likes on Book My Show. This is worth mentioning since our research says that in the recent past only SS Rajamouli’s RRR has achieved this number!

The ticket booking website has been having rave reviews about the mythological epic. The Om Raut film reportedly has sold 1,50,000 free tickets already with an average price of Rs 200 which would add around 3 crore to the overall gross box office collection. Now, Book My Show also has shown positive reviews for the film and with 1 million likes, seems a cakewalk for the film to make and break some great records.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the figures for votes and likes on Book My Show, in the year 2023, the best performing film Pathaan (which collected 543 crore) had only 367.9 K likes where as the second best performing film at the box office, The Kerala Story – which earned 238.2 crores till date, has 226.1K likes. The third best performing film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar – which earned 146 crore at the box office, has only 89.7 K likes on the ticket website and app. Scroll down to read about more figures.

The other two A-listors who knocked the silver screen this year were Salman Khan with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ajay Devgn with Bholaa. While KKBKKJ has 79.8K likes on Book My Show, Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s film has only 51.1K likes.

Comparing to Adipurush’s 1 million likes, only 2 films stand very close to the figure which released in the year 2022. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR which has around 1 M likes and Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 which has 923.8 K likes. Some other films which performed great at the box office in 2022 were The Kashmir Files which earned 252 crores at the box office and has 600.5 K likes on Book My Show.

Other films in 2022 which performed good at the box office but have very low rating on Book My Show nd are nowhere near Adipurush are – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (187.5 crore) with 118.5K, Brahmastra Part One – Shiva (244 crore) with 256.3K, Drishyam 2 (241 crore) with 117.2 K likes.

In 2022, Hollywood biggie Avatar: The Way of Water earned 390 at the Indian Box Office and has 227.1 K likes on Book My Show. While Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha which was much awaited has 127 K likes on the website while the film tanked with 58.6 crore collections.

Looking at Adipurush equating RRR’s 1 million likes (and will beat the number since the film will grow on votes as it releases tomorrow) and beating KGF: Chapter 2 in likeability factor seems like a definitely thumbs up from the audience for the film based on Ramayana where Prabhas plays Raghav, Kriti Sanon plays Janaki and Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh.

Please note: All the voting and likes data reported in this story are based on current numbers. They are likely to change later.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for Adipurush review soon.

Must Read: Salman Khan Gets Trolled For Revealing The Story Behind Wearing His Famous ‘Firoza Bracelet’ In A Viral Clip, Netizens Say: “Bhai Breaking Bracelets, Hearts & Bones Since Forever”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News