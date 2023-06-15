A biggie is loading, and the industry couldn’t be more pleased. Almost five months after the release of Pathaan, a blockbuster opening is on the cards in theatres, with Adipurush releasing this Friday and making noise for all the right reasons.

Labelled as a disaster in the making post its first teaser release, the Om Raut directed biggie has seen a turnaround in fortunes over the months with an excellent new promo and strategically designed promotion and marketing campaign that has brought in a completely different perception.

Adipurush seemed like comfortably headed for an opening day of over 20 crores once the new promo came but last 10-15 days have further intensified the momentum which has resulted in huge deal of positivity, both within the industry as well as amongst the audience.

Everyone is aware about the film releasing tomorrow and that’s a major battle won as well. It has been long since a big Hindi film released in theatres and this one is clearly a theatrical spectacle in the making.

All of this is ensuring that the stocks have really risen for the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer, as a result of which just the Hindi version is on track to open above 30 crores mark. In fact it could have been more too but in south the collections would be impacted by the regional versions.

At an all-India level though, Adipurush would see an excellent opening and the first day collections will signify how the rest of the weekend will behave as well.

