Russia and Ukraine are currently indulged in a war and it’s causing massive destruction. Causalities are only witnessing higher rates as thousands of innocent lives are being killed. A video also surfaced how many Indian students had been hiding in an underground area, seeking help from our Govt. Amidst it all, Arshad Warsi depicted the crisis situation with a Golmaal meme and obviously, that didn’t go well with the audience.

As most know, Ukraine has also been seeking for help from different countries amid the attacks by Russia. Most states have taken a diplomatic stand and suggested the opposite countries to sort out matters with a peaceful conversation. But things are already way beyond control.

Arshad Warsi took to his Twitter account and shared a meme from his comedy flick, Golmaal. The clip featured the actor alongside Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi and Rimi Sen. He marked each of the characters as America, Russia, Ukraine, and rebel-held sections of Ukraine.

“Self-explanatory… Golmaal was a film that was extremely ahead of its time,” Arshad Warsi captioned his tweet.

As expected, the meme did not go very well with netizens who began blacklashing Arshad for his post.

A user wrote, “As much as I respect you as an artist, trying to make fun of a war situation is a little insensitive to my taste, sir”

Another shared, “Jab aapke ghar me aag lagegi tab baju me baith kar hum bhi chill karenge”

“What a nonsense !! At this crucial times of war ,where some people might be losing ther lives,” a user tweeted.

A user wrote, “People are dying and you are laughing”

Owing to all the hate, Arshad Warsi ended up deleting his tweet.

